

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Residents in the Lawrence Park area are expressing concern about a family of foxes that have set up camp in the area, frightening children and hunting other small animals.

“I think about a month ago we noticed. All of a sudden there was a mother and father and eight little pups playing in the backyard,” Heather Hetherington told CP24. “They’re great diggers and they have gone under the stoop and they’ve found five entrances underneath the shed. They’ve dug up the garden and they’ve also caused other more concerning behavior in the neighbourhood.”

Hetherington said between eight and 10 foxes have taken up residence in her backyard, scaring her grandchildren from going outside.

Viewers told CP24 that the foxes have already attacked and killed one neighbour’s cat and other families are keeping their pets inside for fear they could be attacked next.

Video captured by one neighbour shows four foxes picking up what appears to be the lifeless body of a squirrel and scampering away with it.

While the foxes have worried area residents, the city says there’s nothing they can do.

Mary Lou Leiher of Toronto Animal Services said that the foxes are probably spring babies who are being taught to hunt and play by their mother.

Leiher said it’s unusual for foxes to take on a cat, but it’s normal to see them go after squirrels.

While the city offers various tips on its website for coaxing foxes to leave a den, it’s illegal to forcibly move them more than one kilometre away. That’s because The Ministry of Natural resources vaccinates foxes in the GTA against rabies and there’s a concern that if vaccinated foxes give up their territory, unvaccinated foxes may move into the area.

Aside from the law, Heatherington said she’s been quoted around $1,500 for a trapper to get the foxes out.

That’s not to say that the foxes will necessarily be at the Heatheringtons for good; Leiher said the pups will likely move on once when they grow bigger.

But that’s not good enough for some area residents.

“We’ve been asking for help and all we get is referrals to websites,” said area resident Dena Mulcahy.

She said that while the animals are fascinating to watch, she’s concerned about feces and dead carcasses in her yard.

“We’ve watched a fox pull about four carcasses through the yard this evening,” she said.

She added that it’s difficult to enjoy the backyard when she’s scared to let her kids and pets outside.

“I think my dog is a nice hors d'oeuvrefor them, he’s the perfect size.”

More tips about dealing with foxes can be found on the city’s website: