A group of lawyers and court workers say that a plan to consolidate all six of Toronto’s criminal courthouses into a new mega courthouse downtown will be “bad for everyone involved” and needs to be reconsidered.

Construction on the new 17-storey structure near Dundas Street and University Avenue began this fall and is expected to be completed by the spring.

Once it is finished the Ford government is planning to move all matters currently heard at existing Ontario Court of Justice facilities in Etobicoke, Scarborough and North York into the new facility.

It has said that doing so will “reduce costs” while making operations “more efficient and effective.”

But in a joint news release issued on Tuesday, the Ontario Crown Attorney’s Association, the Toronto Lawyers Association, the Society of United Professionals and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) suggested that “everyone” will ultimately suffer as a result of the decision to close neighbourhood courthouses.

“Etobicoke, Scarborough, and North York residents will face a choice between hours on public transit, or exorbitant parking costs downtown to attend court. It will make it harder for many people who are racialized or living in poverty to navigate the justice system,” the release states.

The groups that have signed the release say that they are concerned that the new courthouse won’t be able to expand with Toronto’s population given that more than 2,000 people will be accessing its facilities each day from the get go.

They also say that they are concerned that an outbreak involving COVID-19 or another infectious disease would effectively “shut down justice for the entire city.”

“The concerned legal professionals and court workers argue that it would be much better for community access, for public safety and public health to keep local courthouses open in neighbourhoods across the city,” the release notes.