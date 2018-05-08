

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A fund set up in the wake of the deadly van attack on Yonge Street will soon exceed $3 million thanks to the success of a province-wide campaign at Ontario liquor stores.

The LCBO says that it raised $585,645 over the course of a 10-day fundraising campaign at 157 participating stores across central Ontario, wherein customers were invited to make a $2, $5 or $10 donations alongside their purchase.

The agency says the proceeds from the campaign will be “moved immediately” to the #Torontostrong fund, which was set up in the days following the attack to provide financial support for victims and their families.

So far the fund has raised about $2.5 million; however the expected donation from the LCBO will push it over the $3 million mark.

“Our customers were so generous. Some customers even gave more than what the product cost them to buy, $50 or maybe $100. We have never seen that before,” LCBO President and CEO George Soleas told CP24 on Tuesday afternoon. “It speaks to the resilience of the province and the people in the province.”

Soleas said that raising money for the victims of the Yonge Street attack was a “very easy decision” to make.

He credited the hard work of employees and the generosity of customers for making the initiative such a success.

“We have thousands of people that work here and their hearts were touched by this very tragic event, so it was very easy for them to engage the customers,” he said.

Proceeds from the #Torontostrong fund are being dispersed in phases.

The first $500,000 will be transferred to Victim Services Toronto to cover funeral expenses and other immediate costs incurred by families following the tragedy,

For the second phase of the dispersal of funds, the Toronto Foundation has said that it will identify organizations that are engaged “in the ripple effect and aftermath of the attack.”

The third phase will focus on distributing money to charities that “work on the related social issues, their interconnections, and can play a role in prevention.”

Ten people were killed in the April 23rd van attack