

The Canadian Press





WELLINGTON, Ont. - The LCBO is putting Norman Hardie wines back on its shelves, nearly six months after the brand was pulled amid sexual harassment allegations against the popular winemaker.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario said Tuesday that after "careful review and consideration" it is reinstating its regular supply of Norman Hardie Winery products.

The provincial retailer says it will begin restocking inventory in the coming weeks and let customers decide if they want to purchase the wines.

In June, the LCBO, along with Quebec's liquor commission and various restaurants across the country, pulled the beverages off their shelves and menus after the Globe and Mail reported numerous sexual misconduct allegations, including unwanted sexual contact and inappropriate remarks.

At the time, Hardie told the newspaper he did not "physically grab people or touch them against their will," but later confirmed a former employee's claim that he tried to kiss her on her first day of work.

He later apologized to those who felt "marginalized, demeaned or objectified" while working alongside him at his winery in Wellington, Ont., in Prince Edward County, just east of Toronto.