With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.

“It would not be business as usual,” the LCBO said in a news release Thursday, providing an update on what shoppers can expect during the strike.

After 14 days, only 30 of the 669 stores it operates will open for in-store shopping, the LCBO said. The stores will operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday with limited hours in effect.

The Crown corporation has until midnight on July 5 to negotiate a new collective agreement with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), representing about 10,000 LCBO workers. The union has said the primary point of contention at the bargaining table is the Ford government’s expansion of alcohol sales.

“While LCBO’s focus remains on achieving a deal that is fair to bargaining unit employees and helps the LCBO continue to operate effectively and efficiently for Ontario in a new marketplace, OPSEU has clearly signalled its intent to strike,” the Crown corporation said.

“The LCBO has an obligation to be ready for any potential strike action and remains committed to providing the best service we can during this time.”

While stores will be closed for two weeks, the LCBO said it would continue to fulfill wholesale orders and accept orders for free home delivery on its website and mobile app. It added that Specialty Services and Duty-Free will remain operational during the strike.

The Crown corporation also noted that beverage alcohol will remain available at 2,300 private retail points of sale across the province, LCBO Convenience Outlets, licensed grocery stores, The Beer Store, and winery, brewery, cidery, and distillery outlets.

Earlier this week, the LCBO extended store hours at its stores, opening early at 9:30 a.m. and many staying open until as late as 10 p.m. to give customers more time. (LCBO stores will be closed on Canada Day).

Same-day pickup will be available until July 2.

“More information on the online and in-store shopping experience will be shared in the event of a strike,” the LCBO said.