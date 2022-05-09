The leaders of Ontario’s four parties are heading to North Bay for the first debate of the campaign on Tuesday and while they are supposed to focus on northern issues during the 90-minute session, you can bet the rising cost of living will come up.

The reality is that there is not a lot an Ontario premier can do about rising gas prices and soaring food prices. The growing problem of inflation is driven by global factors, such as the pandemic, supply line issues, and the war in Ukraine. But that isn’t stopping the leaders from pointing fingers at each others’ policies, claiming they are not addressing the affordability crunch confronting Ontarians.

On Monday the Liberal party released what it claims is a fully costed platform, labelling it “A Place to Grow.” Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca looked and sounded prepared and very comfortable selling the highlights and then defending the costing assumptions in the document.

Del Duca’s top political attack line ranked the Progressive Conservative election campaign offer as a budget but not a plan forward for Ontario and the NDP platform as a plan of old ideas that is not costed. Del Duca said the “chips are down” in Ontario and the “stakes are high.” The platform doesn’t come cheap – $16.4 billion dollars over four years - and will require new taxes for the rich. It also assumes some of the Tory highway programs will be stopped.

On the policies he put forward Del Duca stood by the platform’s goal to balance the budget by the end of 2026 and then came his “but.” He promised not to undermine the “economic dignity” of Ontarians to meet the goal to balance the budget.

One after another reporters questioned his refusal to commit to balancing the budget. Del Duca said he believes a Liberal government can meet its budget objectives but he repeatedly said that if he has to choose between implementing his social programs or balancing the budget, the social programs – for children, seniors or new home buyers – are more important.

In North Bay on Tuesday the other leaders will be prepped to take their shots at the Liberal platform. The reporters will be grading Del Duca’s first all-candidate debate performance.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was in Sudbury on Monday delivering the party’s northern platform, promising better health care programs and education initiatives. Like the platform released two weeks ago this document provides no costings. Horwath said again today that the party will table its costing soon. You can expect that before the main television debate.

The NDP needs to hold its northern Ontario ridings and win an important one in Sault Ste. Marie. The PCs narrowly won in the Soo riding in 2018 and this will be a re-match between the PC incumbent Ross Romano and the NDP candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy. Romano won by only 400 votes in the last election.

Horwath will have to come to the North Bay debate prepared to deflect when pressed on her party’s lack of platform costings.

Meanwhile, Mike Schreiner of the Green Party is quietly building his party’s policy platform. I say quietly because he is not getting a lot of news coverage. However, his initiatives should allow him to offer his vision for Ontario at the debate. Today, Schreiner said he wants to level the playing field for home buyers in Ontario. His promises are more modest than the 1.5 million new housing starts the other three parties are committing to. A Green initiative today calls for a home speculation tax along with a vacant home tax. Both are designed to slow down the speculation in the housing market in Ontario.

The Progressive Conservatives gave Doug Ford Monday off. That said I wouldn’t be surprised if the PC leader spent part of his day in debate preps with his campaign team. Ford spent the weekend in northern Ontario promising more roads, better rail service and the development of mining projects. Monday afternoon the PCs announced a five per cent increase in the Ontario Disability Support Program. There was no mention of this new $425 million spending program in the Ontario budget. But ever since budget day the PCs have fended off criticism that the budget does not do enough for cash-strapped Ontarians.

This time out Ford is the leader with a record to defend. The other three leaders are looking to weaken the frontrunner. The North Bay debate will be a good place to try to make their points on why Ontario should deny the Tories another majority.