

The Canadian Press





Interim Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser is telling the party's annual general meeting that the upcoming leadership race will be an important part of renewal.

Party members are set to vote today on how to select a new leader, with many pushing for a form of direct voting instead of delegated conventions.

In a speech today before the crowd at the AGM, Fraser says the leadership race will be important, not just to elect a new leader, but for signing up new members, travelling to every corner of the province, and having healthy debates.

There is no date yet for the Liberal leadership contest, but one of the first orders of business for a new party executive selected at the weekend AGM will be to set the rules and timelines for that race.

No one has so far officially declared plans to try and replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned as leader after the party failed to win enough seats to have official party status in the legislature for a second consecutive election.

But at least three people are openly exploring bids – MP Nate Erskine-Smith, MP and former Ontario cabinet minister Yasir Naqvi, and current provincial caucus member and former MP Ted Hsu.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.