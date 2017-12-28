

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The Toronto Maple Leafs will hold a celebration of life to honour Hall of Famer Johnny Bower.

Bower, who helped the Leafs win four Stanley Cup championships when he played on the team as a goalie in the 1960s, passed away this week at age 93.

The celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, January 3 at 3 p.m. at the Air Canada Centre and will be open to the public.

Doors will open to the public at Gate 1 at 2 p.m. Seating in the arena stands will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Bower’s family and a number of “special guests” are expected to attend, as well as current Leafs players, other members of the organization and MLSE officials.

“In lieu of flowers, donations to Trillium Health Partners - Credit Valley Hospital or to the Mississauga Humane Society would be appreciated,” the team said in its release.

Online condolences can also be made at www.glenoaks.ca.