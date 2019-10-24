Leaside crash sends three people to hospital
Paramedics transported three people to hospital after crash in Leaside. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:20PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:21PM EDT
Three people are in hospital after a car hit a concrete median and a hydro pole in Leaside on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Laird and Esandar Drives, south of Eglinton Avenue East, for reports of a crash.
Toronto paramedics said they rushed three victims, including a man in his 20s, to a trauma centre with varying injuries.
One of the victims was trapped in the vehicle, paramedics said.
The cause of the crash is unknown.