

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Three people are in hospital after a car hit a concrete median and a hydro pole in Leaside on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Laird and Esandar Drives, south of Eglinton Avenue East, for reports of a crash.

Toronto paramedics said they rushed three victims, including a man in his 20s, to a trauma centre with varying injuries.

One of the victims was trapped in the vehicle, paramedics said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.