

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and the entire GTA is under a special weather statement ahead of a system that could bring a messy mix of snow and freezing rain.

Environment Canada says that the system from Texas will move towards the lower Great Lakes in the overnight hours, bringing with it snowfall and the potential for ice pellets and freezing rain.

The weather agency says that while there is “still some uncertainty as to the exact track” of the system, local accumulation should be between five and 10 centimetres.

“If you are planning today for your travel tomorrow consider leaving your car at home if you can,” City of Toronto Spokesperson Eric Holmes told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “That would really help our crews get out there to make the roads safer and get everybody moving a little sooner. If you feel like you have to drive and don’t have another option please stay back from the equipment and give the crews room to work.”

Holmes said that the system looks like it will be a pretty “typical storm” with no elevated cause for concern.

He said that city trucks went out on Tuesday night to apply salt brine to the city’s expressways, hills and bridges and are likely to be back on the roads tonight around midnight as “the first line of defence.”

The city will also have access to its full fleet of 1,100 pieces of snow removal equipment, he said.

The city begins plowing on expressways once the total accumulation of snow reaches 2.5 centimetres, on main arterial roads once five centimetres of snow has landed and on local roads after eight centimetres.

“We have a whole arsenal of equipment ready to go,” Holmes said.

According to Environment Canada, the overnight low tonight will be - 6 C but it will feel closer to - 12 with the wind chill.