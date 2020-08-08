

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Lebanese Canadians have gathered at Nathan Phillips Square Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Beirut explosion that left more than 100 people dead and thousands injured.

After hearing about the blast on Tuesday, Julia Chakra said she realized that she needed to do something to remember the victims despite being so far away from Lebanon.

“I realized a vigil to pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives, and all those who are still suffering would be the most appropriate,” said Chakra, one of the co-organizers of the vigil.

“And I want to use this platform to raise awareness about the aid that Canada can provide, that the citizens can find and people around the world.”

Tuesday’s explosion that damaged much of the city and displaced thousands of residents appeared to have been caused by the ignition of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the capital’s port for more than six years.

The search for dozens of missing people continued at the site of the blast Saturday.

Beirut officials estimated that the blast caused an estimated $10 billion to $15 billion in damage, adding to the struggles of a country already dealing with a coronavirus pandemic and facing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

Provincial and municipal leaders, and Lebanese Canadian business leaders are among the dignitaries expected to speak at the vigil.

There will also be a video tribute for the victims. Attendees are also being encouraged to write messages on the Letter to Beirut banner.

On Friday, several Lebanese Canadian business leaders formed a coalition to raise money to support the relief efforts in Beirut.

The federal government also announced on Saturday it will match all individual donations from Canadians to relief efforts in Lebanon. It is part of the $5 million emergency aid pledge by Ottawa earlier this week.

The Toronto sign has been lit in the colours of the Lebanon flag to show support to those affected by the blast.

- with files from The Associated Press