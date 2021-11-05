Ontario’s education minister is defending his government’s decision to cut $460 million from base funding for schools in the Fall Economic Statement, saying if you account for everything all other ministries are spending to help schools, the kids and teachers are still ahead.

Thursday’s Fall Economic Statement showed that while school boards are getting an additional $78 million to support COVID-19 measures and learning catch-up in schools, base education funding is falling from $31.26 billion earmarked in the 2021 budget to $30.8 billion.

When CP24 asked Thursday, the Ministry of Finance said that including time-limited funding for COVID-19, child-care subsidies and teacher pension contributions, total funding for education is increasing by $230 million between 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Much of the confusion is of the Ford government’s own making, as funding for schools, their unique COVID-19 response, as well as tangential items such as teacher pension contributions by government and subsidies for child-care are now grouped together as one total in some provincial documents.

In others, they are split apart.

In a separate section, the Fall Economic Statement said public schools will receive $701 million in time-limited funding in 2021-2022 for COVID-19 safety in schools.

It is not clear how much of that funding comes from the federal government.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said parents should take a holistic approach when examining Ontario school funding figures.

“When you consolidate all of the investments across all of the ministries, including our partner Ministry of Health for example which is providing roughly $86 million because we are doubling the number of public health nurses in schools,” Lecce said. “When you consolidate all of the ministries and all of the investments we are making in public education, currently as the (Fall Economic Statement) demonstrably presents to families, spending is projected to be up over $230 million this year.”

He said other items sent to school are procured by other ministries and therefore do not show up in his ministry’s budget.

“We are working with every ministry possible, for PPE provided by another ministry, nurses are provided by public health, when you add it all up we are spending more than we ever have.”

The Ontario Liberal Party issued a statement on Friday saying there was no reason for base funding education to be cut.

“Students, parents and education workers deserve answers on why Doug Ford would cut funding for our schools at a time when investing in schools is critical,” Party leader Steven Del Duca said. “Ford is stealing from our children’s future to help buy a highway for his ultra-rich friends,” referring to the controversial Highway 413, that is now entering the design phase.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Thursday that the Ford government was “shockingly taking more money out of public education.”