

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Education Minister Stephen Lecce has appointed a former Ontario deputy minister and a human rights lawyer to lead a review of anti-black racism allegations at the Peel District School Board.

Suzanne Herbert and Ena Chadha will conduct an immediate review, the province said in a statement Wednesday.

"We are moving forward with the appointment of two reviewers - Ms. Herbert and Ms. Chadha - as part of our efforts to combat racism and help ensure all children feel respected in schools.

“We want all students, parents, educators, and staff to see themselves reflected in their schools and school boards, and this review will help the PDSB move forward in this mission,” Lecce said in a statement.

Herbert served as adeputy minister in the Ministry of Education prior to retiring from the public service in2008. In 2013 to 2014, she led the negotiations of strategic mandate agreements with Ontario’s community colleges on behalf of the government.

In addition to being a human rights lawyer, Ena served as the vice-chair with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario from 2007 to 2015. She was a mediator and an adjudicator who “rendered noteworthy decisions in the area of racial discrimination, sexual harassment and disability accommodation,”according to a statement issued by Lecce’s office.

The review was requested by the PDSB in October following concerns from the school community and the community at large. Lecce announced the review earlier this month and has said that it will aim to address concerns about allegations of anti-black racism, governance issues and human resources practices at the board.

Herbert and Chadha will work with the school board and provide a report to the minister, “which includes how the board can work to ensure effective board governance that promotes equality, increases accountability and transparency, and safeguards the success and well-being of all students.”

The school board said in a statement that they take these matters seriously and welcomes the opportunity to work with the reviewers in an open and transparent manner.

“We look forward to working with the Ministry of Education’s reviewers as they look into issues raised by this board, the Director of Education, staff, students and community members,” the board said.

The final report is expected to be submitted next year with an interim report submitted by the end of thisyear.