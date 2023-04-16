Lecce to make announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce gives remarks at a press conference in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 9:09AM EDT
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce will be making an announcement Sunday morning in Etobicoke.
Lecce will be joined by Patrice Barnes, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education.
The 11 a.m. news conference will take place at the Albion Library at 515 Albion Rd. and will be aired live on CP24.