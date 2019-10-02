

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Lecce urges school support workers back to the table as boards prepare for Oct. 7 strike

Ontario’s education minister urged the union representing school support workers to get back to the bargaining table after it threatened to launch a strike that could potentially shutter some or all of the province’s public schools this Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 55,000 education workers, said Wednesday it has given the legally required five days’ notice to begin a strike.

Ontario Education MinisterStephen Lecce told reporters the two sides weren’t far apart when they spoke on Sunday.

“We were close and I believe we can get a deal.”

He downplayed the union’s threat of going on strike early Wednesday, calling it “deadline bargaining.”

“We should really expend that energy at the table this week to get a deal.”

The workers, including custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators, started a work-to-rule campaign two day ago.

Custodians have stopped cleaning hallways and emptying garbage cans outside schools, clerical workers have stopped finding replacements for absent staff, and education workers have stopped working overtime.

The union says it is willing to return to the bargaining table to avoid a full strike.

Lecce said he remains open to have the two sides meet with a mediator “as soon as today.”

The threat of a strike did appear to push him to reveal what has been the thorniest issue in bargaining thus far, saying his side showed “flexibility” regarding language on job security but wanted to have a “sober conversation” about sick time.

He said CUPE union members’ sick leave costs the province $35 million per day, and that workers take an average of 15 sick days per year.

In the GTA, representatives from three major public school boards said they were each trying to figure out whether schools could remain open in the event of a strike, with varying degrees of confidence that it could be done.

In Toronto, Shari Schwartz-Maltz with the Toronto District School Board said schools have remained open during similar strikes in the past, but it would be a “challenge.”

“We’re concerned that parents are concerned,” she said, urging everyone to continue checking the TDSB website through the weekend for updates.

In Peel Region, the public board was forming a contingency plan on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

In York Region, public board spokesperson Miguelo Licinio said the board was busy making a contingency plan but school closures are possible.

“At this time, we are analyzing the effect of the full strike and have not finalized a decision on school closures, but are encouraging parents to begin making alternate arrangements,” he told CP24.

-- With files from the Canadian Press