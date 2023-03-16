

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier François Legault is visiting the eastern Quebec town where a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians, killing two.

Legault is joined by opposition leaders and other politicians in Amqui, the small community in the lower St-Lawrence region, where he met with local residents.

Two men were killed and nine people were injured Monday when a man drove a truck down one of the eastern Quebec town's main streets, allegedly hitting several groups of pedestrians in what police have described as an intentional act.

Legault arrived shortly after 11 a.m. and went through the crowd, shaking hands and expressing sympathy.

Several in the crowd told the premier they knew someone who was hurt or killed in the crash, and some said it was their first time venturing out to the streets since the tragedy.

Over and over, Legault encouraged people to "stay strong," to support the survivors and to seek help if they need it.

Thirty-eight-year-old Steeve Gagnon is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.