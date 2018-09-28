

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Residents of Leslieville were left frustrated and confused after waking up to discover dozens of cars in the neighbourhood had their tires punctured overnight.

Sometime between Thursday evening and early Friday morning, cars left in driveways and on the street had their tires slashed.

Those living in the area told CTV News Toronto that they had to get their cars towed or make arrangements with mechanics to pick up their vehicles. Others had to make arrangements to stay home from work.

One man received a parking ticket because he couldn’t move his car off the street in the morning.

“It’s real mayhem. Why would they do it? There is no value in slashing people’s cars,” Rob Retchless told CTV News Toronto. “You don’t get anything from it other than some sick sense of joy.”

Another resident was just as confused at the crime.

“Why not just break into cars and try to get something for yourself? What is he gaining from it? I don’t know,” Joe Palango said.

Lucie Richards noted that this isn’t the first time vehicles in Leslieville have been vandalized. Neighbours told CTV News Toronto this is the third time tires have been slashed in the area, with the first incident occurring in April.

“I’m pretty appalled,” Richards said. “It just seems a little aggressive for a street to be targeted so much like this.”

While residents say the incidents began in April, police said the acts of vandalism began in June. An investigation into the acts of vandalism is ongoing.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, police asked residents to be “aware and vigilant” and to report suspicious activity.

“Since Sunday, July 1, 2018, 60 reports of damage to vehicles have been reported to police,” the release read. “In most of these reports, tires have been cut or punctured. These incidents have occurred in the evening to early morning. Many of these incidents, but not all, have occurred on Wednesday night to Thursday mornings.”

Officers say the vandalism occurred the area between Gerrard Street East and Eastern Avenue, and Boulton Avenue and Marjory Avenue.

Investigators released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with the acts on Friday.

Later in the day, officers confirmed an arrest had been made in the investigation but would not provide any further details regarding the suspect.

No charges have been laid thus far.