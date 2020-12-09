Windsor-Essex’s top doctor is urging residents to follow public health measures as the region hit a record-high number of COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex County logged 127 new cases, a single-day high for the region since the pandemic began in March.

The previous high was 119 infections on June 28 when several outbreaks were reported among migrant workers on farms.

Windsor-Essex recorded 57 new cases on Tuesday and 66 on Monday.

The seven day-rolling average now stands at 63.7, up from 61.6 a day ago.

There have been 4,238 cases of the virus in the region since March.

The region’s medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed discussed his frustration with the climbing case counts during a media briefing held by the region’s public health unit via YouTube on Wednesday.

“My initial reaction, and I’ll just be honest and blunt, I said to Theresa (Windsor-Essex’s Chief Executive Officer) let’s just close our office and go home. There’s nothing we can do. It seems like it’s just non-stop and it doesn’t matter whatever we’re trying to support,” Ahmed said during the press conference.

“We are doing everything from our end to work with the Ministry of Labour, work with the bylaws, work with the enforcement, work with the school boards, work with the hospitals, work with the healthcare partners to provide our support in the best possible way but it all boils down to us as individuals,” he added.

Ahmed urged residents to adhere to health and safety regulations to curb the spread of the virus, including only leaving home to access essential services and goods, physical distancing and frequent hand washing.

“I request to you, I beg you to follow the public health guidelines to bring the cases down in our region,”Ahmed said.

The region also reported one more death from the virus on Wednesday, a 27-year-old man who had no underlying conditions. He is the second person in their 20s to have died from the virus in the region.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 85 in Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed noted that some of the region’s cases are travel-related as the Windsor-Detroit land border is open for essential travel.

The border is currently closed for non-essential travel until at least Dec. 21 but Ahmed is asking the federal government to impose further restrictions to reduce the spread of the virus.

“I am urging the federal government to immediately shut down the USA-Canada land border in Windsor completely except for healthcare workers who are crossing to work only and not for anything else, and for the transportation industry that is moving goods across the border,” Ahmed said.

Windsor-Essex is currently in the red “control” level of the province’s five-tiered COVID-19 response framework, one level above the final grey “lockdown” zone.

-With files from CTV Windsor’s Melanie Borrelli