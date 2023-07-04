

The Canadian Press





LGBTQ rights advocates in Ottawa are calling for help from all levels of government to combat what they say is an explosion of hate.

The call comes almost a month after a large protest against "gender ideology" took place outside city schools and led to clashes with police and pro-LGBTQ counter-protesters.

Another large protest and counter-protest took place last week outside a drag story time event at the National Arts Centre.

LGBTQ advocate Fae Johnstone says the protests in Ottawa reflect the rise in hate "happening all across this country."

Johnstone says she's heard from community organizers and drag performers that they have received death threats and attacks on their identity.

Several groups, including Capital Pride and the AIDS Committee of Ottawa, are seeking funding and support to combat the tirade of misinformation and hatred.

