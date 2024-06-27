

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A Liberal campaign co-chair insists his caucus is united behind Justin Trudeau, even as the majority of elected Liberals remain silent on the prime minister's political future.

The Canadian Press contacted dozens of Liberal MPs following the unexpected loss of a Toronto stronghold in a byelection earlier this week, but only a small handful have been willing to speak on the record.

All of those, including Manitoba MP and campaign co-chair Terry Duguid, insist the caucus is united behind Trudeau.

Those who want Trudeau to step down won't say so publicly.

Duguid admits many MPs are frustrated but adds those feelings stem from the struggle to connect with Canadians, not concerns about the prime minister.

While some regional caucuses have met since Monday, the full caucus isn't scheduled to meet again until a retreat in British Columbia before the House of Commons returns in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.