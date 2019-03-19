

OTTAWA - The Liberal-dominated justice committee has pulled the plug on its probe of the SNC-Lavalin affair, prompting renewed howls of outrage from opposition MPs.

Conservative and New Democrat MPs unsuccessfully pressed the House of Commons committee today to recall former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould so she could shed more light on the simmering controversy.

Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin finds itself at the centre of a national political storm over allegations prime ministerial aides crossed a line in leaning on Wilson-Raybould to help the company avoid criminal prosecution on corruption charges.

Conservative MP Lisa Raitt and New Democrat Murray Rankin say Canadians need to hear more about the affair.

However, Liberals on the justice committee wrote to the chairman, fellow Liberal Anthony Housefather, to say the committee had done its job and should move on to other business.

They tabled a motion today calling for the committee to begin a study of the rise of hate crimes in Canada.