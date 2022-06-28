

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal Liberal government has agreed to provide sensitive cabinet documents to the inquiry examining its use of the Emergencies Act during the “Freedom Convoy” protest.

The Public Order Emergency Commission says the government has agreed to a request not to claim cabinet privilege over documents that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers considered when they made the decision.

It says the government has committed to the extraordinary step of providing “all the inputs that were before cabinet” when it decided to declare the emergency in February, weeks into the convoy protests that took over Ottawa's downtown and erupted at border crossings.

The commission notes this is only the fourth time in Canadian history that a government has decided to provide such access to a commission of inquiry.

It says it has not yet received the documents but expects them to come in “shortly.”

The inquiry will hold public hearings this fall and is expected to release a final report by February 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.