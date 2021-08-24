The Liberal lead in the polls is going, going, gone.

The Nanos tracking poll narrowed even more today putting the Liberals and the Conservatives in a tie at 33 per cent each. The Conservatives have gained five points in a week. Nik Nanos said the poll shows that the “start of a campaign is a massive reset button” for voters.

Other national polls also have the Conservatives making a move on the Liberals. And the NDP vote is holding up. The Liberal majority gamble is still possible but the erosion in Liberal support must be causing concern in the Liberal war room.

So far, polling numbers in the GTA still have the Liberals ahead in both Toronto and the 905 region around Toronto. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made his housing pitch in Hamilton today. There are key seats in play in the Hamilton area. The NDP will be fighting to hold seats there and any hope of a Liberal majority needs gains in some of those ridings.

There’s nothing like a big promise to try to get voters’ attention. So today the Liberals gave Trudeau a big one. Trudeau said his government would build 1.4 million new homes, make financing easier for first time buyers and create a homeowners bill of rights. Trudeau said the Liberal plan is “a very ambitious but multifaceted plan that responds in tangible ways to make sure that people have better options when it comes to housing.”

However, it’s worth noting that five days before the election was called the Parliamentary Budget Office released a review of the Liberal government’s housing strategy. The report revealed that the government failed to spend half the money it allocated to increase housing supply in Canada.

Today’s plan will cost billions more in additional programs.

The Liberals, like the NDP and Conservatives, have not bothered to explain where the money will come from to meet their housing goals. It’s becoming a feature of this campaign. All parties are into a promise a day but with no costing accountability.

And the attacks are ramping up.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was back in front of his blue backdrop in that Ottawa hotel. O’Toole opened with a promise of new pension protections for seniors. But before taking questions O’Toole went back to Trudeau’s stand on healthcare saying, “I knew Justin Trudeau was desperate to win his majority, but I never believed he would compromise people's health to get it. O’Toole accused Trudeau of “threatening to cut healthcare funding and close health clinics in the middle of a pandemic.”

Later, O’Toole also laid into Trudeau’s new housing policy calling it “hollow words” after six years of “inaction” on the housing file. The Conservative strategy, putting out its platform at the beginning of the campaign, gives O’Toole a clear way to define his offer to Canadians. To accent the difference, the Conservative Party put out a release today asking, “Why is Justin Trudeau hiding his risky plan?”

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh is the other main contender for attention in the campaign. Singh started his day in Mississauga before heading east through Hamilton and on to the Windsor area. The NDP promise was to “take profit out of long-term care by removing control from big corporations and banning any new for-profit care homes.” Asked how much that would cost Singh didn’t answer directly, instead saying “It's not easy. I'm not claiming it's going to be easy, but I know that it's essential. I know that we have to do it.”

Singh also made sure he had an attack line against the Liberal Leader. He took his shot at Trudeau’s housing record. “Housing has become more expensive. Renting is expensive, Canadians can't afford another four years of broken promises,” Singh said.

For many voters, affordable housing is a key issue. The three parties now have put their offers on the table. None of them will be too keen to put a price tag on how affordable housing will be delivered to anxious Canadians.