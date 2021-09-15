With days left before voters cast their ballots in the federal election, new polling suggests that the Liberal Party has increased its lead in the vote-rich GTA.

Polling released by Nanos Research Wednesday offers a regional breakdown of support for the parties compared to roughly a month ago.

Polling conducted over five days between Aug. 18 - 22 showed that 44 per cent of respondents in the GTA ranked the Liberals as their first choice if the election were held today, followed by the Conservatives at 34 per cent, the NDP at 18 per cent, the Green Party at three per cent and the People's Party of Canada at one per cent.

Polling conducted over a new five-day period from Sept. 10-14 shows that the Liberals have now pulled several points ahead to 47 per cent support, while the Conservatives have dropped to 27 per cent support. That means that the Liberal Party has doubled its lead over the Conservatives in the Greater Toronto Area to 20 points since mid-August. Support for the NDP is unchanged at 18 per cent.

Interestingly, Conservative support appears to have been syphoned off to the right-wing People's Party of Canada, which has gained five points since August and now sits at six per cent support in the GTA.

Support for the Green Party has slipped down one point to two per cent.

“The Greater Toronto Area remains a Liberal stronghold. However, outside of (the) GTA, it is a horse race between the Conservatives and the Liberals,” Pollster Nik Nanos said in a statement released with the poll. “People’s Party has improved fortunes since the beginning of the campaign.”

The trend in the GTA differs just slightly from polling across Ontario. Provincially, the Liberals have dropped two points and sit at 40 per cent support while the Conservatives have dropped five points and now sit at 30 per cent support. However the NDP has gained two points across the province to sit at 20 per cent support while the People's Party has gained six points and now sits at seven per cent provincially.

The GTA polling surveyed 254 respondents in August and 261 in September through random telephone interviews. The province-wide data was compiled using responses from 560 Ontario voters in August and 588 in September. The margin of error for a survey of 560 or 588 respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Meanwhile, the latest nightly tracking numbers conducted by Nanos for CTV News and The Globe and Mail show that the Liberals and Conservatives are locked in a dead heat across the country, with the Conservatives currently at 31.2 per cent nationally and the Liberals at 30.5 per cent. The NDP sit at 21.4 per cent, while the Bloc Quebecois and the People’s Party each have around six per cent and the Greens sit at 3.7 per cent.

The National survey is based on 1,200 random phone interviews conducted with eligible voters over a rolling three-day period. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Voters are set to go to the polls across Canada on Monday, Sept. 20.