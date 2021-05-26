Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is calling on the Ford government to give individual public health units the latitude to decide whether or not it is safe to reopen schools in their communities.

All Ontario schools were switched to remote-learning only following a one-week break in early April but with the province planning to enter the first phase of its reopening plan in a few weeks time the calls to reopen schools are growing louder.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday morning, Del Duca said that schools should be reopened “where it is possible and when it is possible” but he said that individual public health units should be the ones making those decisions in collaborations with school boards.

“In all the conversations I have had with parents, frankly I haven’t met a single parent whose preference is to not have their kid back in the school as long as the circumstances are safe and healthy,” he said. “If every single local public health unit says that the safest and most responsible thing to do is to get to the end of this school year continuing to use virtual learning and redouble our efforts for the fall I am fine with that but if there are a handful of public health units that have looked at the research and have looked at their own case counts locally and have made a decision that it is safe and responsible to reopen schools then I am fine with that too. What I don’t trust is Doug Ford to make a one size fits all decision. I think that would be a mistake.”

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table has generally supported the resumption of in-person learning, while acknowledging that a return to classes would likely result in a “manageable” six to 11 per cent increase in COVID-19 case counts.

Ford, however, has largely resisted calls to reopen schools so far.

“There's tons of kids on my street and they'll come up to me and say ‘Oh, can we go back to school?’ and so on and so forth but the news I just received, the 11 per cent increase, is very concerning,” he said last week. “We can’t afford that right now.”

The Ford government has not yet ruled out a return to classes this school year and on Tuesday Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said that his “position” is that schools should be opened “as soon as possible.”

Williams said that the week of May 31 would be an “opportune time” for schools to reopen in “some areas” but he said that the decision will ultimately rest with cabinet and time is running out.

“We may want to do things on a regional basis because there's a variation still in the province with some areas of the province having now very low case numbers day over day,” Williams said.