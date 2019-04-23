Liberal Premier Wade MacLauchlan loses own district in P.E.I. vote
NDP Leader Joe Byrne, , left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King, Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan pose for a photo at the provincial leaders debate at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Canadians are expected to learn late Tuesday whether the cradle of Confederation is going to give birth to the country's first version of proportional representation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 7:49AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 8:18PM EDT
CHARLOTTETOWN -- P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan has lost his own district of Stanhope-Marshfield as his Liberals went down to defeat province-wide in Tuesday's provincial election.
The Tories hold a slim lead over the Greens, and the Island will have a minority government with the Liberals reduced to third place.
