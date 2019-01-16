Liberal steps aside after singling out Singh's race
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with the media following caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 28, 2018. Jagmeet Singh is preparing for his biggest political fight, trying to secure a desperately-needed seat in Parliament so he can have access to the political theatre of question period rather than watching from the sidelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 1:09PM EST
VANCOUVER - The Liberal candidate running against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a Burnaby, B.C., byelection has bowed out of the race after singling out Singh's ethnicity in an online post.
Karen Wang says she made comments online that referenced Singh's cultural background and her choice of words wasn't well-considered and didn't reflect her intent.
She says she "sincerely" apologizes to Singh and has deep respect for him as the leader of his party and for his public service.
Wang says after consideration with her supporters she has decided to step aside as the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South byelection.
She says she believes in the progress that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are making, and doesn't wish for her comments to be a distraction.
StarMetro Vancouver reported Wednesday that Wang wrote on Chinese social media platform WeChat that she was the "only" Chinese candidate in the riding, rather than Singh, who she identified as "of Indian descent."