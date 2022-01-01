Federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the government is looking at removing rules that make it difficult for some to get their full parental leave as part of a review of the employment insurance system.

Qualtrough says the issue is particularly acute for new mothers because of how the decades-old system has been designed.

A worker who pays into the system has to work a specific number of hours to qualify for benefits, and do so for each new claim they make.

That means a new mother who has lost their job and files a claim for regular EI benefits has to work the necessary hours anew to get their full parental leave entitlements.

Qualtrough says not being able to stack unemployment and parental benefits into one EI claim creates an equity issue in the system, particularly for new mothers.

It's one of several issues that Qualtrough says is being looked at as part of a review of ways to modernize EI, a system whose shortcomings were exposed by COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.