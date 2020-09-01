

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Ontario Liberal party has launched a new whistleblowing website to identify issues that pop up as the province’s two million students return to classrooms over the next few weeks.

The website provides an online platform for parents, students and education workers to detail their experiences as schools reopen for in-person learning for the first time since March.

The Liberal party says that the information will be used to “highlight what’s working and what’s not” and identify areas where “more resources and support” are needed

The launch of the website comes one day after Ontario’s four education unions announced that they would file appeals with the labour relations board over the Ford government’s back-to-school plans, which they said do not adequately protect workers.

“Students, parents and everyone who works on the front lines in education are full of confusion and anxiety because Doug Ford dropped the ball on investing in a safe reopening of schools,” the website states. “We can do something about it. We can document what is really happening, good and bad. With your help, we can highlight what’s working and what’s not, and where this school re-opening needs more resources and support.”

Premier Doug Ford has contended that his government has done “everything” possible to ensure the safe resumption of in-person learning and that the unions “just want to fight.”

The unions, however, have drawn attention to the fact that the government has not lowered class sizes across the board to ensure physical distancing and has failed to put in place specific standards around ventilation and student transportation, among other things.

The whistleblowing website launched by the Liberal party on Tuesday warns users that their submissions could be shared with the government during question period or used on the party’s website and social media accounts. It also requires that users submit contact information and says that they could be contacted "from time to time" by the party.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is expected to further detail the initiative during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m.