OTTAWA - A new poll suggests Justin Trudeau's Liberal party has only a narrow lead over the Opposition Conservatives among decided voters.

The online survey from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 33 per cent of decided voters who were polled intend to cast their ballot for the Liberals, while 30 per cent say they plan to vote for the Conservatives and 19 per cent for the NDP.

Leger executive vice-president Andrew Enns says those numbers suggest the Liberals are likely to form a government should Trudeau send Canadians to the polls, though it's still unclear whether they will be able to win a majority.

The poll suggests the Liberals hold a six-point lead over the Conservatives among decided voters in Ontario, but are in tight race with the Bloc Quebecois in Quebec, and in a three-way race with the Conservatives and NDP in British Columbia.

The online survey of 1,518 adult Canadians was conducted from July 2-4.

It cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random.

(The Canadian Press)