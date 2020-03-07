

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Several thousand Ontario Liberal delegates are in Mississauga waiting to hear the first-ballot results of their leadership election Sunday, with Wynne-era cabinet minister and former MPP Steven Del Duca well out in front.

More than 2,700 liberal supporters, officials, former candidates and MPPs are at Mississauga’s International Centre, where results of the first ballot will be announced at about 1:45 p.m.

Steven Del Duca, former Transportation Minister and MPP for Vaughan has the pledged support of 1,171 of the 2,724 people eligible to vote in the race, followed by sitting Don Valley East MPP Michael Coteau with 371, London-area political science professor Kate Graham with 273 and Scarborough-Guildwood MPP and former Education Minister Mitzie Hunter with 130.

All of these delegates are free to vote for whoever they wish if voting extends past a first ballot.

Six-hundred and forty ex-officio delegates, including former candidates, party leaders and MPPs also got to vote, but did not have to pledge support to anyone before voting.

The morning will leave time for the candidates in the race to make speeches to the delegates.

Rounds of balloting will continue this afternoon until one person has more than 50 per cent of the vote.

Heading into the first ballot, Del Duca already has close to 43 per cent of the vote.

MP Yvan Baker, a former MPP working to organize the convention, told CP24 the fact that Del Duca will not have a seat should he win is a double-edged sword.

“We’ve seen in other parties and in the Liberal party situation where a new leader is elected and doesn’t immediately have a seat,” he said. “The new leader will have to make a decision about at what point he seeks a seat, depending on when that opportunity presents itself but it will also give him a chance to travel the province and reach out to different parts of the province and hear from folks what their priorities are.”

Whoever wins will have to take the reins of a party deep in debt from the 2018 general election, with only seven seats in the legislature.