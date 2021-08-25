

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- The federal Liberals are pledging to make Canada's profitable financial sector contribute billions of dollars annually to help people bounce back from the hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised to raise the corporate income tax rate paid by Canada's largest banks and insurance companies by three per cent on all earnings over $1 billion.

He says a re-elected Liberal government would also establish the Canada Recovery Dividend so these institutions contribute more over the next four years of Canada's recovery.

Trudeau says the measures would generate a minimum of $2.5 billion per year over the next four years, beginning in 2022-23.

He says asking large financial institutions, which have recovered faster and stronger than many other businesses, to pay a little more will allow the government to lend a helping hand to Canadians looking to buy a home.

On Tuesday, the Liberals promised hundreds of millions of dollars in loans, grants and tax incentives to address the housing affordability crisis, which has grown since he came to office in 2015.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.