

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Newly tabled legislation to fight foreign interference would bolster criminal provisions, open the door to broader sharing of sensitive information and establish a foreign influence transparency registry.

The Liberal government introduced the bill in the House of Commons today.

The legislation would create new, targeted foreign interference offences as well as a sabotage offence focused on conduct directed at essential infrastructure.

The bill would also allow Canada's spy agency to disclose sensitive information beyond the halls of government to build resiliency against foreign meddling.

States might engage in interference to advance foreign political goals, and can employ people to act on their behalf without disclosing ties to the foreign state.

The new foreign influence transparency registry would require certain individuals to register with the federal government to help guard against such activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.