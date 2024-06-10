Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs.

He says government MPs will support a Bloc Québécois motion to that effect, which is being debated in the House of Commons today.

The motion says the inquiry must dig into findings by a national security committee that some MPs "wittingly" participated in foreign meddling.

LeBlanc previously said the government wouldn't release their names, saying intelligence reports can contain unverified information and it's up to the RCMP to lay charges where appropriate.

The Conservatives and NDP have both penned letters to LeBlanc saying the inquiry led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue must be asked to report on the allegations.

During question period today, LeBlanc said senior officials have already begun discussions with the Hogue Commission about expanding its work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024