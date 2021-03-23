Liberals to unveil federal budget on April 19: Freeland
A man walks outside Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Monday September 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 2:55PM EDT
OTTAWA - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal Liberals will table a budget on April 19.
It will be the first federal budget in over two years, after the government opted not to introduce one in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada.
It will also be Freeland's first budget as finance minister.
She took on the portfolio last summer following Bill Morneau's resignation.
More to come...