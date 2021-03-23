

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal Liberals will table a budget on April 19.

It will be the first federal budget in over two years, after the government opted not to introduce one in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Canada.

It will also be Freeland's first budget as finance minister.

She took on the portfolio last summer following Bill Morneau's resignation.

