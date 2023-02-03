Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 3, 2023 10:28AM EST
The federal Liberals are withdrawing a controversial amendment to their guns bill that would have added many popular hunting rifles and shotguns to a list of prohibited firearms in Canada.
The amendment has caused an outcry in many parts of rural Canada, and the Liberals have been under pressure from many of their own MPs to change or withdraw the new definition of weapons being banned.
More to come...