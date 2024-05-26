A light pole has been knocked down and live wires are on the ground after the drivers of a TTC bus and a vehicle collided late Sunday afternoon in downtown Toronto.

The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash, Toronto police said in a post on X.

There are currently a number of road closures due to the investigation: westbound Lake Shore at Sherbourne Street, eastbound Lake Shore at Jarvis Street, and northbound Jarvis at Queens Quay.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

More to come. This is a developing story.