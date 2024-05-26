Light pole knocked down, live wires on ground following downtown Toronto collision
A pole was knocked down and wires are on the ground following a serious crash between the drivers of a TTC bus a a vehicle on May 26. Tom Podolec/CP24)
Published Sunday, May 26, 2024 5:34PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2024 6:09PM EDT
A light pole has been knocked down and live wires are on the ground after the drivers of a TTC bus and a vehicle collided late Sunday afternoon in downtown Toronto.
The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash, Toronto police said in a post on X.
There are currently a number of road closures due to the investigation: westbound Lake Shore at Sherbourne Street, eastbound Lake Shore at Jarvis Street, and northbound Jarvis at Queens Quay.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
More to come. This is a developing story.