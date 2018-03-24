

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The city’s skyline may look a little bit different tonight as many buildings, including the CN Tower, go dark in observance of Earth Hour.

The event began in Sydney, Australia in 2007 but is now observed in more than 7,000 cities and 187 countries worldwide.

This year’s Earth Hour is scheduled to take place between 8:30 p.m. and 9 :30 p.m. and there are dozens of events taking place across the GTA to mark the occasion, including a celebration at Nathan Phillips Square and candlight walks in Parkdale and Roncesvalles Village.

Notably, the lights on the CN Tower will be dimmed during Earth Hour and the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square will also be shut off.

Though Toronto Hydro usually releases information on the drop in power usage during Earth Hour, spokesperson Tori Gass tells CP24 that the utility will not be doing that this year.

“We don’t really need to measure that hour anymore. Last year we saw maybe a two per cent drop when previously it was as much as 15 per cent but what that is telling us is that people aren’t just doing this during one hour, they have embraced it and are doing it all year round,” she said. “Between 2006 and 2017 we actually saw almost 2300 gigawatt hours saved and to put that in easier to understand terms, that is about 780 large condos off the grid.”

Gass said that while Earth Hour “did spark a movement,” she said that the mission to reduce electricity use is now happening “every single day.”

For that reason, she said the fact that the drop in electricity use during Earth Hour has become negligible shouldn’t be viewed as a negative.

“People are making it part of their every day, they are switching over to LED bulbs, our appliances are more efficient these days. It has become a part of our lives. People aren’t wasting electricity any more,” she said.

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, Mayor John Tory said that he is encouraging everyone to partake in Earth Hour by limiting their electricity use and “celebrating how we are all connected to the Earth.”