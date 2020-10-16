A Lindsay resident has been handed a $1,130 fine after he allegedly failed to quarantine upon returning to Canada from a foreign country.

The Kawartha Lakes Police Service says that they were contacted by the Public Health Agency of Canada on Oct. 13 and asked to conduct a compliancy check to ensure that the man was abiding by the terms of the federal quarantine act.

Police say that when officers attended the home where the man was supposed to be they learned that he had left and was visiting another community.

They then returned to the residence the following day and issued the man a provincial offence notice for failing to comply with section 58 of the quarantine act.

It is the first time that the Kawartha Lakes Police Service has issued a charge under the quarantine act.