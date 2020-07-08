A handful of poodle puppies began their journey as future dog guides today.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides hosted a Puppy Pick Up Drive Through today in order to ensure physical distancing amid the pandemic.

The seven-week-old poodles were picked up this morning by foster families at the organization’s training facility in Oakville.

“The poodles in particular we choose because of their hypoallergenic nature but they’re also really smart and they learn quickly and easily so they make good dogs,” said Bev Crandell, the CEO of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

The foster families will train their poodles on basic obedience skills and socialize them as much as possible until they return to the foundation a year later to begin formal training.

Lawson Hunter has trained three of the organization’s dog guides and picked up his fourth puppy, Aloe, today. He says it’s difficult to give the dogs back but it’s a rewarding experience,

“It’s for a good cause,” said Hunter. “We come back and see their graduation. We see who they’re partnered with so that makes us feel really good and it’s all worthwhile.”

People interested in fostering with the organization can visit their website.

Meanwhile, limited contact adoptions started today at Ontario SPCA and Humane Society centres across the province.

People looking for a pet can view adoptable animals on the Ontario SPCA’s website.

After filling out a survey online to match with compatible animals, potential adopters can make an appointment with their local Ontario SPCA animal centre to arrange an e-meet and greet online.

Once all the necessary paperwork has been completed online an appointment will be made for the adopter to pick up their new pet.

New protocols are in place to ensure that physical distancing is maintained to limit contact, while ensuring team members are present to help send off the animal to their new family.

“Our goal is to operate safely while also adhering to our adoption principles to help ensure the matches we make are for life,” said Daryl Vaillancourt, Humane Programs and Community Outreach Chief, in a press release issued today. “Potential adopters can expect the same thorough, thoughtful and compassionate adoption experience that the Ontario SPCA has always delivered.”