List of cancelled GTA school buses following winter storm
FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Published Friday, December 16, 2022 6:17AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 16, 2022 6:55AM EST
Some residents in the Greater Toronto Area are waking up to snow and slippery roads after a winter storm hit the region Thursday.
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 16.
Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.
CANCELLED
Durham Region
Durham Student Transportation Services, which includes the Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic School Board, have cancelled buses in Zone 1 (Brock), Zone 2 (Scugog) and Zone 3 (Uxbridge). Buses are running in Zone 4.
OPEN
Toronto District School Board
Toronto Catholic District School Board
York Region District School Board
York Catholic District School Board
Peel District School Board
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
Halton District School Board
Halton Catholic District School Board
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board