Some residents in the Greater Toronto Area are waking up to snow and slippery roads after a winter storm hit the region Thursday.

Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 16.

Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.

CANCELLED

Durham Region

Durham Student Transportation Services, which includes the Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic School Board, have cancelled buses in Zone 1 (Brock), Zone 2 (Scugog) and Zone 3 (Uxbridge). Buses are running in Zone 4.

OPEN

Toronto District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

York Catholic District School Board

Peel District School Board

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board

Halton Catholic District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board