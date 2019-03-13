

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 60-year-old Little Italy convenience store owner is facing charges after allegedly buying booze for teenagers and selling it to them at a markup.

Toronto police say the man, who ran Winners Lotto Mart at 299 Ossington Avenue, would take orders of booze from a youth, purchase the booze legally at the LCBO, and then allegedly sell it to the youth “at a profit.”

On Monday, officers from the Major Crime Unit at 14 Division arrested the shop owner.

He was identified as Hung-Wai David Wong.

He faces charges of sell liquor to a person apparently under 19 and selling liquor without a license.

Wong is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on April 18 to answer to the charge.