The leaders of the Ontario’s main political parties are holding a primetime debate on the issues that matter most to voters.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner are all taking part in the debate, which gets underway in Toronto at 6:30 p.m.

Journalists Steve Paikin and Althia Raj are moderating.

Follow along here for LIVE updates from the debate.