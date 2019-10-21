LIVE BLOG UPDATES: 2019 Federal Election Night coverage from CP24
Voters head to cast their ballot in Canada's federal election at the Fairbanks Interpretation Centre in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 7:39PM EDT
Tune in here to follow a live blog of our election night coverage from the GTA and across the country.
(If you're viewing this page from our app, click here for the best experience)