

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The trial for the man accused of murdering 22-year-old Tess Richey in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village in 2017 is set to begin on Thursday.



Kalen Schlatter is facing one count of first-degree murder in the death of the Toronto woman, who disappeared on Nov. 25, 2017 after a night out with friends.

Richey’s body was discovered four days after she went missing in an exterior stairwell of a building under construction near Church and Dundonald streets.

Police did not initially classify the death as suspicious but it was later ruled a homicide when a post-mortem exam revealed her cause of death to be “neck compression."

Investigators later released a photograph of a male who was believed to be the last person with Richey before her death.

In February 2018, police identified Schlatter, then 21, as the man in the photo and he was subsequently arrested. He was originally charged with second-degree murder but the charge was later upgraded.

The police service's handling of Richey's disappearance sparked harsh criticism from some members of the public, who were upset that officers were unable to locate her body in the days following her disappearance.

Richey’s body was discovered by her mother, who flew to Toronto from her home North Bay to search for her daughter. Her body was found just a short distance from where she was last seen on the night she went missing.

Richey, along with several of serial killer Bruce McArthur's victims who also disappeared from the city's Church-Wellesley Village, are now at the centre of an external review on how the Toronto Police Service investigates missing persons.

The results of the independent review are expected to be released in April.