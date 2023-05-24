Five frontrunners in Toronto's mayoral election will debate Wednesday morning about arts and culture in Toronto.

Confirmed participants are Ana Bailao, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitizie Hunter and Josh Matlow.

The debate will be held at Young People's Theatre in downtown Toronto, hosted by the Toronto Alliance for Performing Arts. It is the first of three debates scheduled for today, followed by discussions of Scarborough and housing issues in Toronto.

CP24 will share live updates throughout this morning's debate. It is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., moderated by Maxine Bailey, executive director of the Canadian FIlm Centre.

10:05 a.m.

The debate is being introduced by Nancy J. Webster, executive director of Young People's Theatre (YPT), and Jacoba Knaapen, executvie director of TAPA. Knaapen said this will be a "non-partisan" debate and that the candidates were invited to participate in the debate based on polling data shared in the Toronto Star.

Mayoral candidate Mark Saunders did not respond to TAPA's invitation to participate, said Knaapen.

The auditorium is tightly packed with people.

"We need a candidate who can speak multiple languages," said Bailey in her introduction. "The language of business, the language of arts, the language of sustainability, the language of infrastructure, and the language of empathy."

10:15 a.m.

The candidates have entered the theatre.

The first question: what will be candidates' first priority in Toronto arts and culture if elected?

Bailao is the first to respond, saying it is important to her to make arts and culture "more accessible to families and children."

Bradford is next, saying "the arts sector is the soul of Toronto." He says he hopes to ensure Toronto's "talent has the ability to grow and thrive" if elected.

Chow chalked up much of the shortfalls in Toronto's arts and culture scene to the affordability crisis, saying "we starve our artists due to affordability," despite the fact that art is "the soul of Toronto...it inspires us, nourishes us." Chow added that she intends to increase the Toronto Arts Council budget if elected, citing her own experience as a professional sculptor as evidence for her investment in Toronto's fine arts.

Hunter pointed out that the arts sector "was hit so hard and has been the longest to come back in terms of audiences" after the pandemic. "People are still hurting," she added.

Matlow said that Toronto is a "global centre for arts and culture," remembering fondly his time as an actor who went to theatre school. He briefly mentioned the possibility of a basic income for Toronto artists.

10:25 a.m.

Each candidate will be asked a unique question and given two minutes to answer it.

The first question is for Bailao: what specific steps will the City take to address the lack of cultural spaces and affordable housing in Toronto?

"People just continue to get pushed out from neighbourhood to neighbourhood," she said. "We have a plan for our parks, our libraries, our infrasturcutre. Our culture spaces need to be intentional as well."

Bailao cited her experience transforming unused buildings into rehabbed, affordable cultural spaces, such as the Theatre Centre on Queen Street West and Why Not Theatre.

Bradford echoed Bailao's call for public cultural spaces, saying that there are approximately 4,800 city-owned spaces which could be better used as cultural venues within the city.