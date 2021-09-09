With less than two weeks before Canadians head to the poll, five federal leaders are squaring off in the only English-language debate in the campaign.

The debate is being held at the National History Museum in Gatineau, Que. Thursday evening. It will cover five topics – affordability, climate, COVID-19 recovery, leadership and accountability, and reconciliation.

The participating leaders are Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Annamie Paul and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet.

The five leaders previously faced off in the French language debate Wednesday.

The debate will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, the president of the Angus Reid Institute, with the participation of journalists Rosemary Barton, Melissa Ridgen, Evan Solomon, and Mercedes Stephenson.

Stay tuned here for live updates from out web desk for the 2021 Federal Leaders Debate.

Thursday’s debate begins at 9 p.m. and can be streamed here.