LIVE UPDATES: All three major party leaders have now cast their ballots
A polling clerk puts up a sign directing voters to a polling station in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, June 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.
Election day in Ontario has arrived and within a matter of hours we should know who will make up the province’s 43rd provincial parliament. CP24.com will be providing LIVE updates throughout the day and once the polls close at 9 p.m. come back here for to-the-minute results. You can also access the CP24 elections map here and bookmark ridings of interest in advance of tonight's results.
11 a.m.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have now formally cast their ballots. Ford showed up at a polling station in his Etobicoke North riding with his wife Karla at around 10:50 a.m. On his way out he told a pool camera that it is a “great day for democracy in Ontario” and that he feels “grateful” to be in the position he finds himself in.
“I just encourage everyone in Ontario no matter who you are voting for, please just get out and vote,” he said.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca, meanwhile, showed up at a polling station at the Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena alongside his wife Utilia Amaral at around 10:30 a.m. The Liberal leader is trying to reclaim the Vaughan-Woodbridge riding that he was defeated in back in 2018.
“I am really happy just to have had the chance to cast our ballots here for Ontario today,” he told a pool camera. “It is so important for Ontario and I hope lots of people get out and vote today.”
9:40 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was the first of the three major party leaders to cast their ballots this morning, showing up at a polling station at Melrose United Church in Hamilton shortly after it opened. Horwath spoke with an Elections Ontario worker as she entered the polling station, enquiring about how the turnout has been so far. When the worker noted that it was a big day for the NDP leader, Horwath replied “Yeah, kinda a big day.” She then stopped to chat with some constituents outside.
9 a.m.
Elections Ontario is warning voters about some last-minute voting location changes.
The following voting locations have been changed:
- Those instructed to vote in Mississauga-East Cooksville at Mary Fix Catholic School, 486 Pasiley Blvd. W. should now vote at Cashmere Avenue Public School, 2455 Cashmere Ave.
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at 1001 Bay St. and Opera Place, 887 Bay St. should now vote at YMCA Central, 20 Grosvenor St.
- Those instructed to vote in Toronto Centre at College View Apartments, 423 Yonge St. should now at the Toronto Metropolitan University Student Centre, 55 Gould St.