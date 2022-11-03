Ontario’s education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park that made a strike illegal.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they are striking “until further notice,” insinuating that the strike will persist next week.

The government passed anti-strike legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking. As part of the bill, workers could face a daily fine of up to $4,000 while the union could be slapped with a $500,000 fine.

If the maximum penalty is imposed, the daily bill could amount to $220 million per day.

8 a.m.

The strike has officially begun. At Queen's Park, the main hub where education workers are gathering, many are holding signs of support that say "No Cuts to Education" and "Cuts Hurt Kids."

As early as 6 a.m., organizers started setting up for the day.

7:35 a.m.

#Teachers is trending on Twitter in Canada. Although, teachers are not on strike. It's the education workers, such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, who are participating in a mass walkout today.

#CUPE is also trending, which is the name of the union representing strike members and stands for Canadian Union of Public Employees.

7 a.m.

Already, people are beginning to setup for the day outside of Queen's Park on this dark and foggy morning.

6:35 a.m.

Ontario education workers will gather at Queen’s Park for a rally that is anticipated to begin at 8 a.m.

Education workers will also be picketing outside of local MPPs’ offices.

PICKET LINES



Whether you’re an education worker or an ally, come out to a picket line to send the Ford Conservatives a message and to secure a real deal.



Input your postal code to find the nearest picket line at https://t.co/Z92gxiiZZo#OnPoli #OntEd #DontBeABully pic.twitter.com/lEMlmfTjC4 — CUPE Ontario (@CUPEOntario) November 2, 2022

6:15 a.m.

6 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

