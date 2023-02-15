Toronto City council is meeting to consider the 2023 operating and capital budgets.

The budget includes more money for Toronto police and the biggest tax increase since amalgamation. It comes at a time when Toronto is facing a potentially massive $1.56 billion) hole in its budget.

The meeting also comes days after Mayor John Tory said he would resign. He has since said that he will delay formally resigning in order to see through the budget process.

Follow along here for live updates.

3:15 p.m.

Councillors are peppering staff with questions about how the city is meeting its needs given some of the large holes such as $9.5 billion in state-of-good-repair backlog, $1.3 billion in COVID-19 costs, $230 million in lost development charges, etc.

Coun. Lily Cheng says by her calculation all of the shortfall would amount to a 69 per cent property tax increase and the city needs a better plan.

2:20

Councillors are now putting questions to staff on property taxes and user fees.

Coun. Saxe asks the CFO how much property taxes would have to go up to maintain the same service level as last year on the TTC. CFO Heather Taylor says every percentage point increase in property taxes results in an additional $39 million in revenue. Saxe says since staff have said it would take roughly $48 million to maintain that service level, it would take around a 1 to 1.5 per cent increase.

2:15

Council has returned from lunch.

12:35

There is yet another person heckling at the mayor.

After around 40 minutes of actual meeting time, councillors are breaking for lunch. They’ll be back around 2 p.m.

The speaker says Matlowe’s question will be answered then.

12:33

Coun. Matlow asks a question about the strong mayor powers and whether councillors will actually be voting for the budget itself (as opposed to only moving amendments).

12:25

Coun. Dianne Saxe has introduced a petition calling on council to “make changes to the budget to better reflect community priorities” and particularly to move forward on Transform TO, the city’s plan to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Toronto to net zero.

12 p.m.

Mayor Tory is paying tribute to Chief Engineer Michael D'Andrea as D'Andrea retires.

Intermittent shouting can be heard from someone still trying to get into council chambers.

11:55

Councillors are back in chambers and the meeting has once again resumed.

11:45

Some protesters have been forcibly removed from council chambers by city hall security.

10:52

Mayor John Tory rises to give a presentation and some members of the public in the chamber immediately begin to boo and chant “house the homeless, feed the poor. Get John Tory out the door.”

The speaker has again called for chambers to be cleared and council is in recess.

10:50

The meeting has now resumed. Speaker Nunziata warns members of the public that council chambers will be vacated and they will not be able to observe the meeting in person if there are further disruptions.

9:55

Council chambers have been cleared for a 10-minute recess following the disruption.

9:45

An observer has disrupted the meeting just as Mayor John Tory was about to do a presentation for some guests. The person lashed out about accessibility in the council chamber and the fact that more money is being added to the police budget.

9:20

Heading into the meeting, Mayor Tory was asked by reporters whether he is reconsidering his resignation. He said only that he is "just going to deal with the budget, get that done."

9:15

A number of councillors offered their thoughts to reporters ahead of the meeting.

Council. Josh Matlowe told reporters that he is focussed on the budget rather than what the mayor will do.

Coun. Gord Perks said it would be an "outrage against the people of Toronto" if Tory uses his veto power on the budget. Perks said that Tory should honour his previous announcement that he will resign.

Meanwhile, some of the mayor’s allies are urging him to stay on despite his announcement. Speaker Frances Nunziata said Tory “made an error in judgment” but added that “it will be a disaster if he resigns.”

Nunziata said a leave of absence might be more appropriate than a full resignation.

Coun. Jon Burnside said the mayor`s resignation `would bring a whole lot of instability`to city hall.